WOW-token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $232.07 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. WOW-token has a market cap of $232.07 million and $3.37 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006827 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02320357 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.