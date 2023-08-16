Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Reaches $550.42 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $231.74 or 0.00806425 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $550.42 million and approximately $81.58 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,375,184 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

