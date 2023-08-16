Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Reaches $233.74 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $233.74 or 0.00804046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $556.24 million and approximately $85.92 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB launched on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,379,730 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

