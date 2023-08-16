Wrapped HBAR Trading Up 5.9% This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $734,307.26 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,961,032,305 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,961,032,305.20505 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06394184 USD and is down -10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $823,081.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

