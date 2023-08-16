Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.58 Billion

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0746 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and approximately $409,288.03 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07669076 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $227,164.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

