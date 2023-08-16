XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

XYO (XYO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. XYO has a market capitalization of $45.22 million and approximately $493,679.27 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018591 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014126 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,620.76 or 1.00100560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00342465 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $382,361.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.