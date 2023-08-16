Yiren Digital (YRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. Yiren Digital has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter.

Yiren Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

Yiren Digital stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. Yiren Digital has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Yiren Digital in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services.

