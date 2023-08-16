Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited Announces Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.43.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
