Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.
Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.43.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
