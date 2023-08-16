Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) to Issue $0.11 Dividend

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 11th.

Yue Yuen Industrial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of YUEIY stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.43.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing and sale of athletic, athleisure, casual, and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, New Balance, Nike, Salomon, and Timberland.

