Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI by 151.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

