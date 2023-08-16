Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Trading of Z-Work Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

About Z-Work Acquisition

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

