Zacks Research Weighs in on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RDY)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

RDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $71.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4877 per share. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

