Zacks Research Weighs in on NMI Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NMI in a research note issued on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst Z. Masood now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. The consensus estimate for NMI’s current full-year earnings is $3.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NMI’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.19. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 56.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,350.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of NMI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

