ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) CTO Sells $29,940.40 in Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CTO Michael Morgan Price sold 25,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $29,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 467,540 shares in the company, valued at $556,372.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ZeroFox Price Performance

Shares of ZFOX stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Research analysts predict that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZFOX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ZeroFox in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZeroFox Company Profile

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Further Reading

