Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 23000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Zimtu Capital Trading Down 7.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a current ratio of 17.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.26.
Zimtu Capital Company Profile
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
