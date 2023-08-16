Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Zoetis worth $57,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,019,213,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.57 and a 200-day moving average of $172.25. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.