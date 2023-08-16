Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.50

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,000 shares trading hands.
Zoltav Resources Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07.
Zoltav Resources Company Profile
Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.
