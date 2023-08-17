0x (ZRX) Trading 15.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, 0x has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $152.42 million and approximately $13.78 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,496,055 tokens. The official message board for 0x is www.oklink.com/eth/token/0xe41d2489571d322189246dafa5ebde1f4699f498. The official website for 0x is 0xprotocol.org. The Reddit community for 0x is https://reddit.com/r/0xproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

According to CryptoCompare, “0x (ZRX) is an open-source protocol on Ethereum facilitating frictionless token exchange. dApps access liquidity pools, charge fees, and utilize decentralized governance. ZRX tokens pay fees to Relayers and grant voting rights, ensuring fairness and balance in the ecosystem.”

