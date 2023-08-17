1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FLWS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $9.31. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 201.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,298,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,086,000 after acquiring an additional 155,987 shares in the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

