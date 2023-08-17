100,451 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,451 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,285.2% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 153,622 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 142,532 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Halliburton by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 106,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 92,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,144.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE HAL traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 1,969,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,259,377. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Halliburton

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.