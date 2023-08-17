10,411 Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Purchased by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,970 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after purchasing an additional 536,985 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 599,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after purchasing an additional 412,321 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,723,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,642,652. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $34.52 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

