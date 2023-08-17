122,200 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 122,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.5% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 50,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,522,000 after purchasing an additional 134,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,448,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,075,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $262.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

