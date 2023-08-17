134,539 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,539 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,056,000. Keybank National Association OH owned about 0.12% of Wynn Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,424,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,104,000 after buying an additional 100,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,659,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,883,921 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $244,804,000 after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224,339 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $183,123,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $104,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $241,778. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $94.81 on Thursday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -625.00%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

