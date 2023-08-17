13,606 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,431,360,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $80.96. 2,102,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,243,846. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $101.51. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

