16,200 Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Abercrombie & Fitch comprises about 0.2% of Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,202 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,308.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 973,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $22,307,000 after purchasing an additional 933,244 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 590,747 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,079,198.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $4,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,387 shares of company stock valued at $11,214,903 over the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.91. 543,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,538. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $42.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.41. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.