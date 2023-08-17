17,681 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VXF traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.88. The company had a trading volume of 116,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,494. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.00.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.