1,771 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $226.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.76. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

