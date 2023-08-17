1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Major Shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. Buys 73,629 Shares

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strategic Risk, Llc. purchased 73,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.14 per share, with a total value of $10,308.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,894,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Strategic Risk, Llc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 58,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $9,860.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 94,200 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, with a total value of $20,724.00.

On Friday, July 28th, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 48,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.21 per share, with a total value of $10,080.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 80,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strategic Risk, Llc. bought 147,000 shares of 1847 stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 63,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $14,490.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 102,000 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,580.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Strategic Risk, Llc. acquired 443,413 shares of 1847 stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $101,984.99.

1847 Price Performance

Shares of EFSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,335,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,667. 1847 Holdings LLC has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1847 ( OTCMKTS:EFSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter. 1847 had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 614.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 1847 stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of 1847 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

1847 Company Profile

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

