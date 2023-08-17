19,248 Shares in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Bought by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,626,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $73,924,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 78.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after acquiring an additional 573,227 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 13.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,518,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 416,425 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,098,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $365,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,644,147.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock worth $4,079,175 in the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Trading Down 5.0 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $64.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -216.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $83.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

