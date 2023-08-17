1peco Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.68 Million (1PECO)

1peco (1PECO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. 1peco has a total market cap of $31.68 million and approximately $206.79 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1peco has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000742 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official website is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1peco should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

