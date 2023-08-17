2,442 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.11 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

