25,704 Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Purchased by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,945,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after buying an additional 276,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,285,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KREF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 121,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,848. The firm has a market cap of $789.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.29. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 408.95 and a quick ratio of 408.95.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -131.30%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.