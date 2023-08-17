26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Major Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. Sells 36,096 Shares

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER – Get Free Report) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 36,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $404,997.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 463,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

26 Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

ADER remained flat at $11.28 on Thursday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,338. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $11.40.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of 26 Capital Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition by 56.4% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 27.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.