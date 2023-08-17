26,100 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,283,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,568,672. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $232.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

