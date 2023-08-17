3,408 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth about $329,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.84. The stock had a trading volume of 14,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $92.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.65.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

