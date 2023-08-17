41,322 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Bought by HST Ventures LLC

HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 47,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 182,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of HTGC stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. 1,114,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.39. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 75.19%. The company had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

