49,288 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.91. 319,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,245. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $191.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

