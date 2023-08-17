57,030 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,521,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,265,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,704,000 after buying an additional 267,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $184.82. 15,189,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,979,150. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average of $183.55.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

