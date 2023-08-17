618,633 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by BIP Wealth LLC

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,160,000. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of BIP Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 702.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,337,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after purchasing an additional 987,459 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,567,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after purchasing an additional 866,125 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 860,840 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,888.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 548,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after buying an additional 537,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

REET stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 258,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,571. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

iShares Global REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

