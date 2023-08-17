63,500 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.65. 3,420,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

