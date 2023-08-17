65,862 Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,862 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 0.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 854 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $434,883.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,746. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average is $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

