71,169 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 134.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 179.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

In other Atkore news, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $144.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.21. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.63.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $919.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.74 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

