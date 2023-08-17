7Pixels (7PXS) Price Reaches $2.10 on Exchanges

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded down 0% against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00007516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $33.98 million and approximately $7,480.93 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.09890079 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,430.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.