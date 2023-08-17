8,064 Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. Chord Energy makes up about 0.7% of Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $2,249,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

CHRD traded up $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $156.02. 140,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average is $144.21. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $164.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,821,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,950 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

