84,121 Shares in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BATS:BUFT) Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BATS:BUFT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 1.19% of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.34.

The FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (BUFT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that allocates exposure to defined outcome buffer ETFs referencing the SPY. BUFT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

