90,660 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 90,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Zillow Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 2,270,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,201. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $330,803.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,884 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $85,495.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,451.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,815 shares of company stock worth $1,801,552. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

