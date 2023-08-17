Abacus Planning Group Inc. Acquires 13,596 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $24,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,902,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $940,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $9,096,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,992. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

