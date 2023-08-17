Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.57. 83,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,624. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

