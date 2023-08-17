Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Trading Down 4.7%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.08 and last traded at $36.12. 1,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

Accor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.24.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

