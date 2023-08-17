Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.93

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 5100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Accord Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.27 million, a P/E ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.73.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 750.00%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

